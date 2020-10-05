BAL vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Central Punjab – 5 October 2020 (Multan)

Central Punjab will take on Balochistan in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Central Punjab won their first game of the tournament and then they suffered two consecutive defeats in a row. This is a really important game for them and they lose here then they will be under severe pressure whereas Balochistan have played well in the tournament and have won two of their three games in the tournament so far. This is going to be an interesting game with Balochistan having a little advantage.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen and 180 should be the minimum runs a team should target.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Kamran Akmal, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Sohaibullah.

Central Punjab – Imam ul Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Umar Gul, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Imran Butt, Akif Javed.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Kamran Akmal, Usman Qadir, Akif Javed, Imam ul Haq, and Haris Sohail.

BAL vs CEP Team Wicket-Keeper

Kamran Akmal (Price 9) and Bismillah Khan (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Akmal is a T20 veteran and he scored a brilliant half-century in the first game of the tournament. He is not in a really good touch but should be picked whereas Khan has scored 113 runs in three innings so far and will bat in the top-order. Both of them are really good players.

BAL vs CEP Team Batsmen

Abdullah Shafiq (Price 8.5) and Abid Ali (Price 9) will be our all-batsmen from Central Punjab. Shafiq is a young batsman and scored a brilliant century on the first day of the tournament whereas Ali has also been opening the innings for his side and has scored 92 runs in the last couple of innings. Both of them are good run-scorers.

Imam ul Haq (Price 9.5) and Awais Zia (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Balochistan. Imam played a brilliant knock of 94 runs in the last game and would like to pounce upon that form, he is an international level player whereas Zia will also open the innings for his side and has scored 59 runs in the tournament. He is not in a really good form but is a decent enough batsman. Both of them would like to give their team a good start in this game.

BAL vs CEP Team All-Rounders

Haris Sohail (Price 9.5) and Amad Butt (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Balochistan. Haris has scored 107 runs with the bat so far in the tournament and will bowl his bowling quota as well whereas Butt has picked five wickets in the tournament and has scored 31 runs in his batting as well. Both of them are the key players of the squad.

BAL vs CEP Team Bowlers

Usman Qadir (Price 8.5) and Ehsan Adil (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Central Punjab. Qadir is a brilliant leg-spinner and has picked five wickets in the tournament so far whereas Adil has picked three wickets in the tournament so far. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Akif Javed (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Balochistan. Javed has been bowling really well and has picked six wickets in the tournament. He is taking wickets at regular intervals and cannot be dropped from the team.

Match Prediction: Balochistan will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Imam ul Haq and Kamran Akmal

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Haris Sohail and Akif Javed

