Arsenal Transfer News: Thomas Partey to sign for Arsenal as he is aboard a plane to London with Gunners triggering release clause.

The deadline day of the summer transfer window is intensifying with every minute passing by and now the transfer of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is coming close.

In the latest report by Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal has informed La Liga that they would be triggering Thomas Partey’s transfer clause.

Thomas Partey is now flying to London! Atlético Madrid board have received the notification 1 hour ago from Arsenal for Thomas.#AFC are set to trigger the release clause for €50m tonight, race against time then… here-we-go ⚪️🔴 Atléti will complete Torreira deal on loan. 🤝 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

The notification has been received by Atletico Madrid and it has been further informed the Ghanian International has boarded the plane for London.

The 27-year-old is due to do complete some paperwork before he is officially an Arsenal player, ending the 3-months long saga.

On the other hand, it has been also reported that Lucas Torreira is going to Arsenal on loan, with Los Rojniblancos having an option to buy.

Arsenal is going to offer Partey a five-year-long contract. Though, this transfer can be jeopardized, as only the last few hours are left before the deadline is closed.

And under these final hours, Arsenal is supposed to complete, medical, personal agreement completion and Atletico Madrid receiving official payment to La Liga from Arsenal for the release clause.