Amit Mishra: The veteran spinner has been ruled out of IPL 2020 after a finger injury sustained during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the 19th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’ll bowl first. Same pitch as last night, played brilliantly, ball was coming on to the bat. In the second half, we saw one partnership and CSK cruised through. With the dew in, you’re really not out of the game when batting second. I’m glad that I was able to make a contribution. The whole team putting their hand up.

“He’s [Devdutt Padikkal] someone who has come and taken the tournament by storm. We have won those crucial moments in the first four matches. Three wins early on will allow you to play positively,” Kohli said during the toss.

Who has replaced Amit Mishra in today’s IPL 2020 match vs RCB?

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer hoped to continue their winnings momentum in IPL 2020. “New day, it’s a new occasion for us. Hopefully, we can continue with the momentum. Every individual is taking responsibility,” Iyer said.

Words of wisdom from the Bossman. Hoping for some thrilling challenges tonight 💙 https://t.co/ZGEcEiYEU2 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2020

With veteran spinner Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 after sustaining a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand while attempting a return catch against Kolkata Knight Riders, Capitals had to make a forced change for this match.

All-rounder Axar Patel, who has played all IPL 2020 matches for DC barring the one against KKR, has been reinstated in the Playing XI. Much like Mishra, left-arm spinner Patel also turns the ball away from the right-hand batsman.