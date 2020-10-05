Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis record partnership: The senior pair from Chennai Super Kings stood tall on their potential to seal the chase in Dubai.

During the 18th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets to register their second victory in the tournament.

Chasing a 179-run target, CSK opening batsmen in Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis joined hands to stitch an unbeaten 181-run partnership to seal the chase in the 18th over.

While du Plessis had been among the runs for Chennai this season, Watson also joining the party must be a huge relief for them. Having scored 52 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 108.33, Watson’s woes with the bat was one of the main reasons behind the team losing three matches on the trot.

A combined international experience of 550+ matches between Watson and du Plessis was on display last night as the pair never appeared to be in trouble against any of the bowlers from Kings XI. While du Plessis scored a 53-ball 87, Watson contributed with a 53-ball 83.

As far as the highest-ever IPL partnerships are concerned, Watson and du Plessis are currently at the ninth position. Talking about opening partnerships, du Plessis and Watson are at the fourth position behind Jonny Bairstow-David Warner (185), Gautam Gambhir-Chris Lynn (184*) and Lokesh Rahul-Mayank Agarwal (183).

Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis record partnership

And that’s the way to do it 💪 Superb Innings 🏏 All my love to @chennaiipl . Great WIN, well played boys! 💛 congratulations & love all the way to Dubai 🇦🇪 #yellove #whistlepodu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 4, 2020

Comprehensive win by @ChennaiIPL. @klrahul11 and @nicholas_47 played well to put a decent total on the board but the way @ShaneRWatson33 & @faf1307 batted, they’ve made this chase look rather easy. Well done #CSK.#KXIPvCSK #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 4, 2020

smart change in tactics by #CSK don’t really have to worry about who is batting where in the order if the openers get all the runs themselves #KXIPvsCSK #ipl2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 4, 2020

And When #CSK does well, Chennai sleeps well 😜 #KXIPvsCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 4, 2020

Fantastic come back by #csk bowling was so much better on this flat deck. #Shardul #watson #faf — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 4, 2020

Dhoni doesn’t have much choice than to back #Watson once more and he played a match winning innings. Not for the first time . #CSKvKXIP #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 4, 2020

Highest targets chased down without losing a wicket: 184 KKR v GL, 2017 (Lynn/Gambhir) 179 CSK v KXIP, today (Watson/Faf) 163 MI v CSK, 2012 (Tendulkar/D Smith) 155 DC v MI, 2008 (Gilchrist/Laxman) 139 CSK v KXIP, 2013 (Hussey/Vijay)#IPL2020 #CSKvKXIP — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 4, 2020

Kings from Chennai have arrived in the UAE. #CSK roared. And how. #KXIPvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 4, 2020

