San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was a huge fan of former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk during the draft process. And it’s been easy to see why:

Aiyuk’s athleticism is off the charts.

On Sunday, that athleticism was put on display for a national audience, and Aiyuk pulled off one of the more remarkable touchdown efforts we’ve seen in years.

During the first quarter of the Week 4 matchup between the 49ers and Eagles, Aiyuk found space off a screen pass and took off towards the end zone. With only one Eagles defender left to make a play, Aiyuk went airborne with a perfectly time hurdle over Marcus Epps.

Fans were impressed with the 38-yard touchdown — and justifiably so. He completely cleared Epps.

Yeah, he’s going to fit right in with Shanahan’s offense.