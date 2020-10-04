Jimmy Neesham and Karun Nair: Kings XI Punjab have made as many as three changes for their match against Chennai Super Kings.

During the 18th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Kings XI Punjab Lokesh Rahul has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We’ll bat first. Looks a pretty good wicket, hope it gets a little slower too. If we put a big total, it will put some pressure on them. Lots of positives to think of and be proud of. It can all change quickly. We need to get the momentum,” Rahul said during the toss.

While Kings XI have made three changes to their Playing XI for this match, Chennai Super Kings have decided to play the same XI despite losing their last three matches.

“I think we have played decent cricket. We need to get a good start and we need to get better at the death. It’s easier to break things into smaller stuff. We are playing with the same team, happy with the same combination. The side looks balanced and it looks good.

“We wanted to bat first, but happy to bat second. We are the most experienced team when it comes to chasing. The morale is high, that’s a good thing. I feel the support staff and the players’ attitude matters, it makes the job easy for us when the dressing room atmosphere is happy,” CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said during the toss.

Why are Jimmy Neesham and Karun Nair not playing today’s IPL 2020 match?

Talking about the changes made by Punjab, they have dropped batsman Karun Nair and the all-rounder pair of James Neesham and Krishnappa Gowtham.

While Rahul wasn’t asked about the rationale behind dropping these three batsmen, it is quite evident that they have been dropped due to their mediocre form and to improve their combination.

In three innings so far, Nair had scored only 16 runs at a strike rate of 114.28. Neesham, on the other hand, has leaked 105 runs in the 10 overs that he has bowled in IPL 2020 for a lone wicket. Similarly, Gowtham’s eight IPL 2020 overs have gone for 84 runs for just a wicket.

As far as the incoming players, batsman Mandeep Singh, pacer Chris Jordan and spinner Harpreet Brar will be taking the field today.

Having made his IPL debut for Punjab in 2011, Mandeep has represented the franchise in 54 matches. Much like his Punjab captain in Mandeep, Brar had also made his IPL debut for Kings XI last year. Jordan, who has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, will be playing his second match for KXIP.