Casey Kenney, a fighter who is a purple belt in Judo, has competed for the third time in 2020, and celebrated his victory at UFC Fight Island 4, in a distinctive way.

Casey Kenney, who was up against Heili Alateng in the preliminary round at UFC Fight Island 4, secured an impressive victory and afterwards did an unusual act. Kenney after a unanimous victory, climbed the metal and jumped outside the Octagon and reached the nearby officials’ section to express his intent of fighting again next week.

Watch Casey Kenney Jumping Out Of the Cage

This was Casey Kenney’s 3rd fight in 2020, and has come out on top on two out of the three occasions. He is 15-2 in MMA, and is 4-1 in UFC. With this win, the 29-year old has further elevated his stature in the Bantamweight division. He is currently ranked 26th in the world (Bantamweight Division), but with more wins to his name, he may soon rise through the ranks.

