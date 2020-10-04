UFC Fight Island 4 Live Updates: The action has commenced in the fight Island, so stay tuned for live updates.

UFC Fight Island 4 is the weekly fight night event, that will continue the Fight Island series, which saw a pause after July. The fight card contains 11 fights and all 22 fighters successfully hit the defined weight mark at weigh-ins.

The main event of the night is the much anticipated women’s Bantamweight contest between former champion Holly Holm and No.6 in the Weight division Irene Aldana. Apart from the headliner fight, Yorgan De Castro and Carlos Felipe, will square off in the pre-concluder.

The card is stacked-up but is apparently in the state of Silence after the Storm, as the after-effects of previous week’s marquee event UFC 253, are still very much hovering. However, it is still UFC and therefore, supreme action is guaranteed, and it is underway.

UFC Fight Island 4: Fight Card

Main Card

Women Bantamweight Fight (Main Event): Holly Holm (13-5) Vs. Irene Aldana (12-5)

Heavyweight Fight (Co-Main Event): Yorgan De Castro (6-1) Vs. Carlos Felipe (8-1)

Women Bantamweight Fight: Germaine De Randamie (9-4) Vs. Julianna Pena (10-3)

Bantamweight Fight: Kyler Phillips (7-1) Vs. Cameron Else (10-4)

Middleweight Fight: Dequan Townsend (21-11) Vs. Dusko Todorovic (9-0)

Preliminary Card

Welterweight Fight: Carlos Condit (30-13) Vs. Court McGee (20-9)

Featherweight Fight: Charles Jourdain (10-3) Vs. Joshua Culibao (8-1)

Middleweight Fight: Jordan Williams (9-3) Vs. Nassourdine Imavov (8-2)

Women Strawweight Fight: Loma Lookboonme (4-2) Vs. Jinh Yu Frey (9-5)

Bantamweight Fight: Casey Kenney (14-2) Vs. Heili Alateng (14-7)

Lightweight Fight: Luigi Vendramini (8-1) Vs. Jessin Ayari (16-5)

UFC Fight Island 4: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Island 4: Results (Stay Tuned)

Preliminary Results