The Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet in Game 3 of the NBA Finals from the ‘bubble’ in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers have controlled this series and Miami will need an answer tonight, they don’t want to go down 3-0 in the Finals.
Miami will need a big win to continue that underdog status, Tune into the NBA Finals, Game 3 tonight, and follow the NBA Finals action right here!
NBA Finals, Game 3
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
When: Sunday, October 4
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Prediction: The time is now for the Heat if they can’t pull off a victory tonight they might as well hang their hat. I still see the value in the Heat here, especially in Game 3.
Bet: Miami Heat +9.5
NBA Finals Playoff Schedule
Game 1: Lakers 116, Heat 98
Game 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114
Game 3: Sun, Oct 4 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Tues, Oct 6 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 5*: Fri, Oct 9 Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 6*: Sun, Oct 11 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 7*: Tues, Oct 13 Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 p.m. ET
* if necessary
NBA Odds and Betting Lines
NBA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-9.5).
O/U: 219.5
Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.
We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.