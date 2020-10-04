Two winless teams will take the field in Week 4 action when we have the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon from NRG Stadium. Kirk Cousins has struggled this season, only completing 59 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and six picks. He is looking to turn that around when he faces another winless team today.

The Texans are looking to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2008, DeShaun Watson is completing 67.4 percent of his passes and will look for some help today from his receivers.

Who will be the only 0-4 team after this game? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Houston Texans

When: Sunday, October 4

Sunday, Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

