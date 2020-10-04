The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Jaguars come into this game with a 1-2 record, the last two weeks have been tough for the Jags, losing to the Titans and the Dolphins. The Bengals are 0-2-1, coming off an NFL tie against the Eagles last week, Joe Burrow looks to top his counterpart, Gardner Minshew today.

Can Joe Burrow keep up with Gardiner Minshew on Sunday? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to follow the NFL action.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, October 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: I’m rolling with the Bengals in this game. I think it’s time for Joe Burrow to come out of his shell and this Jags team is the perfect opportunity.

Bet: Cincinnati Bengals -2.5

