The Los Angeles Chargers will travel cross country to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and company are looking to improve to 3-1 while the Chargers are coming off two back-to-back losses.

Can new QB Justin Herbert keep up with the old vet in Tom Brady on Sunday? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to follow the NFL action.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tampa Bay Bucs

When: Sunday, October 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: I like the Chargers in this one, it is about time Justin Herbert gets his first win of the season, and what better way than against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Taking the Chargers with the points.

Bet: Chargers +7

