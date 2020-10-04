Sachin Tendulkar lauds Manish Pandey’s catch: The fielder from Sunrisers Hyderabad amazed one and all with his fielding effort.

During the 17th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah, Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey put on display an astounding fielding effort to amaze one and all.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 15th over when Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan attempted a big shot against Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma. Having hit along the line of the delivery, Kishan hit a Sandeep Sharma delivery down the ground.

Pandey, who was fielding at long-on, ran towards his right before a full-length dive enabled him to complete the catch whilst being airborne.

Despite being an astute fielder, Pandey was earlier seen dropping a catch and mis-fielding to give away a boundary in the match. However, Kishan’s dismissal must have given him the much-needed confidence before the second innings.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the sixth over, Kishan played well for his 31 (23) with the help of one four and two sixes. Sandeep Sharma, on the other hand, finished his spell with bowling figures of 4-0-41-2 after being included in place of the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

After Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat, his team has scored a fantastic 208/5 in 20 overs. Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock found form on the back of scoring 67 (39) with the help of four fours and four sixes.

How Twitterati reacted:

STOP THE PRESS!!!! Catch of the tournament from Manish Pandey 🙌👏👏👏 #MIvSRH @im_manishpandey — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 4, 2020

OH MY MY 🙌🧡 Manish has made up for everything with THAT catch. MI – 147/4 (15)#MIvSRH #OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 4, 2020

Pandey Ji takes a blinder. Normal service resumes. Who was that imposter in his jersey till now? #MIvSRH #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 4, 2020

