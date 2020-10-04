Carmelo Anthony said he didn’t like being relegated to just a spot-up shooter from the perimeter for the Rockets, leading him to be waived in 3 weeks.

Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career has been on a downward spiral for 7 seasons now. The last time he made the playoff with the Knicks was in 2012-13.

After missing the playoff stage for 4 straight seasons, Anthony sought a trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That move backfired as the OKC Big Three all struggled in their first round exit against the Utah Jazz.

Carmelo Anthony slams James Harden and Rockets for corner shooter role

A player like Anthony relies on his rhythm shooting to be effective on offense. Such a style comes with a lot of touches and is not easy to accomodate within an offense when the said player is not the star of the team.

While Anthony was recruited to the Rockets to be a role player, he didn’t expect to be relegated to a bit-part player, and he said as much on the Redick podcast.

He called out James Harden and Rockets for limiting him to spot up corner shooter, something that Melo did not quite agree with. Hence, he had to look for a new home and got one in Portland.

“Because I got CP there, it’s like ‘ah I cool’. PJ and James, we gonna work this out. I am the piece that that team needed. But that wasn’t their thinking. They wanted me to come in and be a spot up corner shooter. And it didn’t work at all.” Carmelo Anthony said.

“I used to tell them ‘throw me a bone. I need that feel. I need that touch. I’m a rhythm player.’ ” he added.

Melo and the Blazers journey

After being out of NBA action for over a year, Anthony signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers were really short on wing depth, and the amount of rotation minutes Anthony got on the team helped him reestablish his scoring game. He expects to return to the team for the upcoming season as well.

With Lillard leading the way and the entire franchise giving Melo the respect he deserves, the current Blazers star could have a few more years under him before he decides to hang up his boots.