Gangrel joined the WWE in 1998. Shortly after, he introduced the fans to Christian and convinced Edge to join them. The trio were collectively called ‘The Brood’ and portrayed a vampire gimmick. They soon became popular for their “blood baths”; which involved the lights going out and when they came back on, the targeted wrestler being covered in blood.

Gangrel was released in 2001. He would make a few more appearances in the WWE and was re-signed a few more times. He was ultimately let go and done with in 2007. Edge and Christian on the other hand, had far more fruitful careers with the former being one of the biggest stars in the business.

Gangrel opens up on why The Brood was formed

“They told me from day one it was to help bring Edge in and get him ready,” Gangrel told Chris Van Vliet. “They said he is our future and we are strapping a rocket to him. That was the deal. Edge brought in Christian. That was supposed to be the Chris Daniels spot.”

Edge eventually became one of their most decorated stars with 31 titles to his name. Only Raven and R-Truth have won more titles than him and it’s only due to winning the Hardcore championship and 24/7 titles 27 and 41 times respectively.

Edge on the other hand, has won the WWE Championship four times, the Intercontinental Championship five times, the United States Championship once, the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, the WWF/World Tag Team Championship a record twelve times and the World Heavyweight Championship a record seven times.

He is also the first ever money in the bank winner, apart from being a King of the Ring and Royal Rumble winner. It is amazing to see that the WWE had so much on him long before they actually pushed him. Edge on his part, played every role that was thrown his way with perfection.

