The Lakers are romping to their 17th NBA title based on the defense they’ve played in these playoffs, and Anthony Davis calling out LeBron James has helped the team.

The Lakers have been a top defensive team in these playoffs. Their rim protection and transition defense has kept opponents from getting easy buckets at the cup.

Teams have had to try and beat them from the perimeter, and this strategy has rarely worked for them. LeBron James has been playing some elite defense to help his team out on that end.

How Anthony Davis holding LeBron James responsible stunned their teammates

In his latest article for ESPN, renowned basketball pundit Zach Lowe has described the effect Anthony Davis has had on the Lakers defense. Among the ways he’s impacted them on that end was holding LeBron James accountable for missed rotations.

A lot of Lakers teammates were stunned as to how Anthony Davis was calling LeBron James out. However, LeBron too took it in a very sporting manner, working on all of his defensive rotations.

“There were a couple of instances when they had a little back and forth,” Vogel said.

“‘That’s on you. Don’t try to deflect. That’s your rotation.’ And LeBron would accept it.” he added.

The relationship that AD and LeBron have has kept this team true to its goal in the Bubble. The superstar duo hold each other accountable on and off the court and hence make one another better with every passing game.

The same energy rubs off on their teammates, with they too wanting to be better at everything they do.

James has been his usual, dominant self on the defensive end in these playoffs. He took up the Jamal Murray assignment in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals when the Nuggets guard was making HORSE shot after HORSE shot.

LeBron’s defense on him slowed the Nuggets offense down to a grinding halt.

While Davis has undoubtedly been their defensive mainstay and their best player on that end, the rest of the Lakers have bought into it too. It is refreshing to see a Lakers team so well organized and focused on playing good defense.