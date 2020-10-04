The Detroit Lions will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions are 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while New Orleans is 1-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. New Orleans is favored by four points in the latest Lions vs. Saints odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54. Before entering any Saints vs. Lions picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lions vs. Saints spread: Lions +4

Lions vs. Saints over-under: 54 points

Lions vs. Saints money line: Detroit +180, New Orleans -210

Why the Lions can cover

This past Sunday, Detroit edged the Arizona Cardinals, 26-23. The Lions snapped an 11-game losing streak. Matt Prater hit a 39-yard field goal as time expired. Matthew Stafford passed for two TDs and 270 yards on 31 attempts. He has two-plus TD passes in four of his past five home games. Detroit intercepted Kyler Murray three times.

Kenny Golladay had six catches for 57 yards and a TD in his season debut last week. He had six receiving TDs in eight home games last season. T.J. Hockenson had had four catches for 53 yards last week. He is one of three tight ends with 50-plus yards in each of his first three games. The Lions have won three of their past four meetings with the Saints.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans took a 37-30 loss to Green Bay. Alvin Kamara, however, continued to shine. He caught 13 passes for two TDs and 139 yards. He finished with a career-high 197 scrimmage yards. Kamara has two TDs in five consecutive games, the longest streak of games with two-plus TDs since 2006. Detroit is coming into this matchup with the third-most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having allowed 172.3 on average.

Drew Brees passed for 288 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 127.8 rating last week. He has 94 career games with three-plus TD passes, the most in NFL history. Brees has 2,246 pass yards (320.9 per game) with 18 TDs vs. seven INTs for a 104.2 rating in seven career starts vs. Detroit. Cameron Jordan has 11.5 sacks in his past seven road games.

