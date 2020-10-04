Through 1 Quarter

The Los Angeles Rams can’t call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. It’s still tight after one quarter, with Los Angeles leading 7-3 over the New York Giants. The Rams’ offense has come from several players so far, with TE Gerald Everett leading the way by punching in one rushing touchdown.

Los Angeles and New York both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Los Angeles is out front, but they can’t get complacent.

Who’s Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 0-3; Los Angeles 2-1

What to Know

The New York Giants are staring down a pretty large 13.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday’s contest. They will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Giants stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 36-9 punch to the gut against the San Francisco 49ers last week. QB Daniel Jones had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once with only 179 yards passing.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team’s points. K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was close but no cigar last week as they fell 35-32 to the Buffalo Bills. Despite the loss, the Rams had strong showings from RB Darrell Henderson, who rushed for one TD and 114 yards on 20 carries, and QB Jared Goff, who passed for two TDs and 321 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Giants are worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only three on the season. To make matters even worse for New York, Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at six.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles and New York both have one win in their last two games.

Nov 05, 2017 – Los Angeles 51 vs. New York 17

Oct 23, 2016 – New York 17 vs. Los Angeles 10

Top Projected Fantasy Players