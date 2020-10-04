The NFL had announced that they would reschedule the Patriots vs. Chiefs game following the positive COVID-19 test for New England quarterback Cam Newton, and now news on that rescheduling is in.

The game will now be pushed back just one day, and will kickoff at 7:05 p.m. ET for a Monday Night Football game on CBS, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The regularly scheduled MNF game between the Falcons and the Packers will be pushed back to 8:50 p.m. ET.

The NFL decided to go ahead with the game being delayed just one day after the Patriots and Chiefs both had their teams cleared by testing protocols. It appears now that Newton is the only member of the Patriots to test positive for COVID-19. As such, he will miss the game.