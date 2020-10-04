We’ve already seen the Dallas Cowboys make a 20-point comeback this season. But even with that in mind, the Cleveland Browns had to feel good about their 41-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

But then, it started slipping away.

In a matter of 10 minutes, the Cowboys nearly flipped the game with 24 unanswered points. Just like that, a 41-14 lead was down to 41-38. With the team feeling the pressure and under four minutes to play, the Browns’ Kevin Stefanski dialed up an extremely risky play to Odell Beckham Jr.

Well, that risk paid off. Beckham turned a potential huge loss to a ridiculous 50-yard touchdown run.

Look where Beckham could have been tackled — Aldon Smith nearly brought him down at the Cleveland 36. That missed tackle was all Beckham needed to take off for the score.

After that touchdown, the Browns would get a fortunate two-point conversion after a blocked PAT and a game-sealing interception.

Just think: If the Atlanta Falcons simply dove on a slow-rolling onside kick, the Dallas Cowboys would be staring at a 0-4 start to the season right now. The loss dropped Dallas to 1-3.