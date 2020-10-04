NOR vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Northern vs Sindh – 4 October 2020 (Multan)

Northern will take on Sindh in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Northern have been in a brilliant form and has won all three of the games so far in the tournament. The batting of the side is doing well and the bowlers are also on fire at the moment whereas Sindh made a brilliant comeback in the last game after facing a defeat in their opening game. Both of them have some really good players and this can be a good game.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Northern – Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Musa.

Sindh – Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Khurram Manzoor, and Sohail Khan.

NOR vs SIN Team Wicket-Keeper

Sarfraz Ahmed (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Ahmed has not been batting well but he will definitely bat above his keeping counterpart and he is a clear pick in this category.

NOR vs SIN Team Batsmen

Haider Ali (Price 9.5) and Asif Ali (Price 8.5) will be our all-batsmen from Northern. Ali is the most exciting prospect of Pakistan at the moment and has scored 121 runs in the tournament so far whereas Ali has been batting fairly and has scored 76 runs in the middle-order. Both of them are really good run-scorers.

[ You can also pick Zeeshan Malik instead of Asif Ali as well]

Sharjeel Khan (Price 9.5), and Khurram Manzoor (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Sindh. Both of them are experienced players and are the major pillars of this batting line-up. They scored half-centuries in their last game as well and just cannot be dropped from the team.

NOR vs SIN Team All-Rounders

Shadab Khan (Price 9.5) and Sohail Tanvir (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Northern. Shadab is one of the best athletes of the Pakistani team and has been really good in this tournament as well. He has scored 58 runs and has picked six wickets in the tournament so far whereas Tanvir has picked four wickets in the couple of games he has played. Both of them are genuine wicket-taker.

NOR vs SIN Team Bowlers

Haris Rauf (Price 9) and Musa Khan (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Northern. Rauf and Musa are on fire in this tournament. Rauf has picked eight wickets whereas Musa has picked seven wickets. They are taking wickets for fun and just cannot be dropped from the team.

Sohail Khan (Price 9) and Mohammad Hasnain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Sindh. Sohail has scored 31 runs and has picked four wickets in the couple of games he has played whereas Hasnain also picked a couple of games in the first game of the tournament and is a really talented player. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Northern will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Haider Ali and Shadab Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Khurram Manzoor and Sohail Tanvir

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.