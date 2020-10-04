The NFL regular season continues with Week 4 on Sunday, but for the first time this season, the NFL is facing major coronavirus-related issues.
Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game has been postponed to later in the season after an outbreak within the Titans organization. On Saturday, news broke that Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton has also tested positive for COVID-19, and the NFL is moving the Patriots-Chiefs game to either Monday or Tuesday, pending additional tests.
Sunday, October 4th
Jaguars (1-2) at Bengals (0-2-1)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Bengals -139 | Jaguars +120
Spread: Bengals -2.5
Point total: 51.5
Browns (2-1) at Cowboys (1-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Cowboys -176 | Browns +150
Spread: Cowboys -3.5
Point total: 55.5
Saints (1-2) at Lions (1-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Saints -173 | Lions +145
Spread: Saints -3
Point total: 54.5
Seahawks (3-0) at Dolphins (1-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Seahawks -250 | Dolphins +210
Spread: Seahawks -5.5
Point total: 54.5
Chargers (1-2) at Buccaneers (2-1)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Buccaneers -334 | Chargers +270
Spread: Bucs -7
Point total: 42.5
Ravens (2-1) at Redskins (1-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Ravens -1112 | Redskins +700
Spread: Ravens -14
Point total: 45.5
Cardinals (2-1) at Panthers (1-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Cardinals -176 | Panthers +150
Spread: Cardinals -3
Point total: 51.5
Vikings (0-3) at Texans (0-3)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Texans -186 | Vikings +155
Spread: Texans -3.5
Point total: 53.5
Giants (0-3) at Rams (2-1)
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Rams -1000 | Giants +660
Spread: Rams -13.5
Point total: 47.5
Colts (2-1) at Bears (3-0)
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Colts -150 | Bears +130
Spread: Colts -2.5
Point total: 43.5
Bills (3-0) at Raiders (2-1)
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Bills -179 | Raiders +150
Spread: Bills -3.5
Point total: 52.5
Eagles (0-2-1) at 49ers (2-1)
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Moneyline: 49ers -334 | Eagles +270
Spread: 49ers -7
Point total: 45.5
Monday, October 5th
Falcons (0-3) at Packers (3-0)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Packers -334 | Falcons +270
Spread: Packers -7
Point total: 56.5
Postponed
Patriots (2-1) at Chiefs (3-0)
Time: TBA
