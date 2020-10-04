The NFL regular season continues with Week 4 on Sunday, but for the first time this season, the NFL is facing major coronavirus-related issues.

Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game has been postponed to later in the season after an outbreak within the Titans organization. On Saturday, news broke that Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton has also tested positive for COVID-19, and the NFL is moving the Patriots-Chiefs game to either Monday or Tuesday, pending additional tests.

You can see our picks against the spread for Week 4 here, as well our three locks of the week.

All betting lines via BetMGM.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Sunday, October 4th

Jaguars (1-2) at Bengals (0-2-1)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Bengals -139 | Jaguars +120

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: 51.5

© Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Browns (2-1) at Cowboys (1-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Cowboys -176 | Browns +150

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Point total: 55.5

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Saints (1-2) at Lions (1-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Saints -173 | Lions +145

Spread: Saints -3

Point total: 54.5

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks (3-0) at Dolphins (1-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Seahawks -250 | Dolphins +210

Spread: Seahawks -5.5

Point total: 54.5

© AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Chargers (1-2) at Buccaneers (2-1)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Buccaneers -334 | Chargers +270

Spread: Bucs -7

Point total: 42.5

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens (2-1) at Redskins (1-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Ravens -1112 | Redskins +700

Spread: Ravens -14

Point total: 45.5

© AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Cardinals (2-1) at Panthers (1-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Cardinals -176 | Panthers +150

Spread: Cardinals -3

Point total: 51.5

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings (0-3) at Texans (0-3)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Texans -186 | Vikings +155

Spread: Texans -3.5

Point total: 53.5

© Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Giants (0-3) at Rams (2-1)

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Rams -1000 | Giants +660

Spread: Rams -13.5

Point total: 47.5

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colts (2-1) at Bears (3-0)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Colts -150 | Bears +130

Spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 43.5

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bills (3-0) at Raiders (2-1)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Bills -179 | Raiders +150

Spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 52.5

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles (0-2-1) at 49ers (2-1)

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Moneyline: 49ers -334 | Eagles +270

Spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 45.5

© AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Monday, October 5th

Falcons (0-3) at Packers (3-0)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Packers -334 | Falcons +270

Spread: Packers -7

Point total: 56.5

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Postponed

Patriots (2-1) at Chiefs (3-0)

Time: TBA

© Rob Carr/Getty Images