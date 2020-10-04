Kathryn Riley/Getty Images



Week 4 is a go for the Patriots and Chiefs. After a Saturday that saw Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton land on the reserve/COVID list following a positive test for the coronavirus, the league has announced that the game has been rescheduled to Monday night. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be aired on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

The originally scheduled Monday night game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers is now scheduled to kick off at 8:50 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The news of the Patriots-Chiefs rescheduling (it was originally planned for Sunday afternoon) comes in the aftermath of positive news from both the Patriots and the Chiefs, who were also dealing with a positive COVID-19 test. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, all of the tests taken on Sunday morning from Patriots players have all come back negative. This marks the second-straight day of negative tests on the roster following Newton’s positive test. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s latest results from Sunday morning have also come back clear, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. This comes after practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive on Saturday.

The NFL typically doesn’t test on gameday, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that both clubs will be tested on Monday morning leading up the contest. Per the CBA, the Patriots needed to get special approval from both the NFL and NFLPA to travel on the same day as a game. That doesn’t seem to be a situation that at least one anonymous New England player is thrilled about, texting Michael Giardi of the NFL Network regarding game day travel: “How do you think I’d feel? That’d be a tough ask.” Patriots players were reportedly told during a team meeting on Sunday that the plan is to travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday morning.

When they do kick off, the Patriots will be without Cam Newton and will reportedly thrust veteran Brian Hoyer, who has been Newton’s backup throughout the first three weeks, into the starting spot under center. Hoyer has 38 starts under his belt in the NFL, but has never started a game for the Patriots, despite being on his third stint with the club.