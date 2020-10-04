The Dallas Cowboys played another awful game on Sunday and while they almost came all the way back from another double-digit deficit, they ultimately fell short, losing to the Browns 49-38 at home.

The loss drops the Cowboys to 1-3 on the season, though they are still somehow in a tie for first place in the dreadful NFC East. They’re also one dumb play by the Falcons away from being 0-4, too.

But here’s the thing with that start – the Cowboys never started 1-3 under former coach Jason Garrett, who was fired after last season.

Jerry Jones and Co. hoped new coach Mike McCarthy would come in and change things around and turn Dallas into a force. Fans thought all the disappointing seasons were due to Garrett’s bad coaching. Things were gonna change in Big D now that Garrett was out of town!

But now it just looks like the Cowboys aren’t a great team and McCarthy is quickly in a lot of trouble in Dallas.

Jason Garrett’s Dallas Cowboys through four weeks 2011: 2-2

2012: 2-2

2013: 2-2

2014: 3-1

2015: 2-2

2016: 3-1

2017: 2-2

2018: 2-2

2019: 3-1 They never started 1-3 under him. They are 1-3 under Mike McCarthy in his first season with the team. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 4, 2020

NFL fans had lots of jokes about the Cowboys, McCarthy, and Garrett:

When your team found a way to hire someone worse than Jason Garrett pic.twitter.com/xLmHx00sMv — NFL Hate Memes (@NFLHateMemes) October 4, 2020

Starting to think it might not have been “all Jason Garrett’s fault” in Dallas. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1bXwmB3JQt — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 4, 2020

Jason Garrett watching the Cowboys right now: pic.twitter.com/ehEs6FIQmG — Marcus Thomas (@Thomas_city5) October 4, 2020

Jason Garrett watching the Cowboys give up 49 points to the Browns pic.twitter.com/aJ3wgGTNWP — Domenic Militano (@NotNicksBurners) October 4, 2020

Jason Garrett watching this game. pic.twitter.com/eiLYcLqU55 — Nathan Wood (@itsnatewood) October 4, 2020

Mike McCarthy gon make Cowboy fans miss Jason Garrett 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/WpLBPPj0XE — Jaire Alexander Stan Account (@OGJ33ZY) October 4, 2020

Mike McCarthy is just Jason Garrett with a thyroid condition — KIΠG (@RNB215) October 4, 2020

The cowboys are a onside kick recovery from being 0-4 Mike McCarthy is worse than Jason Garrett lmaooo — Zeke Best RB (@Zeke_Mvp21) October 4, 2020

Imagine hiring Mike McCarthy and thinking your team will improve — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) October 4, 2020