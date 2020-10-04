The Dallas Cowboys played another awful game on Sunday and while they almost came all the way back from another double-digit deficit, they ultimately fell short, losing to the Browns 49-38 at home.

The loss drops the Cowboys to 1-3 on the season, though they are still somehow in a tie for first place in the dreadful NFC East. They’re also one dumb play by the Falcons away from being 0-4, too.

But here’s the thing with that start – the Cowboys never started 1-3 under former coach Jason Garrett, who was fired after last season.

Jerry Jones and Co. hoped new coach Mike McCarthy would come in and change things around and turn Dallas into a force. Fans thought all the disappointing seasons were due to Garrett’s bad coaching. Things were gonna change in Big D now that Garrett was out of town!

But now it just looks like the Cowboys aren’t a great team and McCarthy is quickly in a lot of trouble in Dallas.

NFL fans had lots of jokes about the Cowboys, McCarthy, and Garrett:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here