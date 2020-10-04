The Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns have a whopping total of 56 in the Week 4 NFL odds from William Hill, the highest total available on Sunday. Given the NFL DFS player pool is smaller after a number of positive coronavirus tests throughout the league this week, it’s a game to consider targeting with your NFL DFS stacks. The Cowboys are 1-2 on the season, but the offense has moved the football as expected, which could make Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper popular NFL DFS picks in Week 4.

On the other side of the ball, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have both seen plenty of work and have upside against a Cowboys defense that ranks 23rd against the run. Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 4, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 3, he identified Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as one of his core lineup plays on DraftKings. The result: Lockett erupted for a 9-100-3 receiving line that returned almost 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $8,000 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. One of the problems with Saints running backs over the years has been that Sean Payton can get one-dimensional with his play-calling. He also has a tendency to spread the wealth at running back, but Kamara’s breakout run ability and his receiving skills have made him a constant the last three seasons.

Kamara has played in two-thirds of New Orleans’ snaps the first three weeks. Even when Latavius Murray out-carried him 12-6 in a loss to Green Bay last week, Kamara was targeted 14 times in the passing game. Kamara hauled in 13 of those targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Now, he has a juicy matchup against a Lions defense that Packers running back Aaron Jones torched for 236 scrimmage yards and three scores two weeks ago.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers receiver D.J. Moore ($6,800 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). Moore had a disappointing Week 3, catching two passes for 65 yards. However, he had been targeted 22 times in the first two weeks and he should still see a lot of work for a team that is likely to spend a lot of time behind.

Moore ranks fourth in the NFL in completed air yards (222) this season and his six deep targets this year is seventh-best among wide receivers. Now he’ll take on an Arizona defense that he had a 52-yard touchdown catch against in 2019. Arizona has given up 13 catches for 182 yards and two scores to No. 1 wide receivers in the last two weeks.

