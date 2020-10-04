Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season continues with the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled immensely through the first three weeks of the season. In fact, he’s recorded seven turnovers and averages just 5.6 yards per attempt. However, he’s traditionally taken care of the football throughout his career and he might be a solid bounceback candidate for NFL DFS lineups on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are still dealing with several high-profile injuries as Raheem Mostert and Jimmy Garoppolo will both be out again in Week 4. That means Jerick McKinnon will continue to be the No. 1 option in the San Francisco backfield and that should make him a popular option in the 49ers vs. Eagles NFL DFS player pool. But before you make your Sunday Night Football NFL DFS picks, see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 3, he identified Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as one of his core lineup plays on DraftKings. The result: Lockett erupted for a 9-100-3 receiving line that returned almost 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. 49ers

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Eagles running back Miles Sanders. After missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury, Sanders has erased any serious concern of the injury lingering with back-to-back 95-yard rushing games.

Sanders has carried the ball 38 times in the last two weeks and has also been targeted 15 times in the passing game, catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He’s recorded two total touchdowns this season and he should see a pretty heavy workload even if game flow leads the Eagles away from the running game because of his value out of the backfield as a receiver.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The second-year pro out of South Carolina missed the first three weeks of the season after undergoing foot surgery during the offseason. Samuel will return to a passing offense that should get a huge boost with George Kittle also back in action.

Quarterback Nick Mullens looked solid in relief of Garoppolo, completing 25-of-36 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown without an interception. No receiver had more than eight targets from Mullens, but Samuel is the most established weapon on the outside that the 49ers have, and if he’s truly healthy, he should approach double-digit targets on Sunday night.

How to set Eagles vs. 49ers NFL DFS lineups

