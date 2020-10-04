Icon Sportswire



October in the NFL has previously been known as the time when all 32 teams were allowed to wear pink accessories to support the league’s “Crucial Catch” campaign, which raises awareness in fighting breast cancer as well as other types of cancers. While the NFL has since moved away from the pink game-day attire, the league is still coming together to support those who are battling cancer — which includes one of their 32 head coaches.

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcimona (SCC) located in a lymph node, and it was detected in a self-care check earlier this offseason. For Week 4, which is the first slate of games to be played in October, around 400 cardboard cutouts were purchased and placed in the Coach’s Corner section of FedEx Field to support Rivera. According to ESPN’s John Keim, the cutouts were $49, and along with other donations, Washington will donate around $30,000 in Rivera’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Players and coaches were also seen wearing shirts that read “Rivera Strong” on Sunday. Check out some of the pictures and videos taken from pregame, here:

According to Keim, Rivera said getting cancer can be overwhelming, but that he’s “boosted” by the support he’s received. Rivera told his team after the cancer was discovered that it was “very treatable and curable” and in its early stages. Washington’s head coach has been undergoing treatment with the team and an outside specialist, but has yet to miss a game in 2020.

Washington is set to kick off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Win or lose, this Sunday certainly felt special for Rivera.