Rocked by injuries and ravaged to the ground with both Bam and Goran out at the moment, Miami Heat find themselves trailing Los Angeles Lakers by the two games. It’s a defeat which is going to be too tricky for them to erase given the ruthless efficiently with which the Lakers are killing them off in the series.

While no one will discount the Heat given their stellar journey to this point with the club prevailing after being put to the sword on multiple occasions, things don’t look quite so on the uptick for them right now. Up against a juggernaut, they are finding it extremely difficult to get any sort of leeway to try and script a renaissance.

DraftKings NBA DFS Picks

Stud

LeBron James, 19,500

LeBron James really wants to win the trophy this season and its showing in his radiant performances. He hit the roof once again in game 2, dropping a staggering 33 point performance, one which saw him top score for his side on the day.

Anthony Davis, 12,200

Its not only James though has taken over the onus of spearheading his side into a runaway lead. Davis has been meticulous as well, coaxing his way a behemoth 32 point and 14 rebound showing in the second game to power his side to a 124-114 thumping on the day.

Rajon Rondo, 7,000

Rondo stamped his authority in the bygone matchup. The point guard’s 16-10 double-double was a testament to now only his expansive attributes as a player but why he’s considered such a pivotal component of this Lakers’ wheel.

Value

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 4,600

Kentavious’ exemplary ability to drop spin and slams and alleyoops at the moment is seeing him once again drop a string of baskets with him rekindling his touch right at the apt moment.

Alex Caruso, 3,400

His inconsistency is a cause of concern but that has resulted in Caruso’s playing time. The Lakers have reposed faith in him and his ability to pull off both triples and dimes, ones which can easily see him explode and go on a rampage at any time.

Kelly Olynyk, 3,200

No Bam meant Kelly ended up getting a solid 35 minutes the last time around. The centre ensured that he made up for Bam’s absence, shooting 24 points inside the paint as he made the full use of his floating jump points.

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.