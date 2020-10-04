MUN Vs TOT Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Tottenham gradually settle into their groove after a teetering start to the season.

While they are yet to completely get their house in order, the last couple of matches have been a massive shot in the arm for Tottenham. With wins over Chelsea and in the Europa League qualifiers, the side has slowly started showing glimpses of what it can offer once it stabilises its ship.

Also, with the club reigning in new players with Carlos becoming the latest entrant after joining the club on loan recently, things are suddenly looking on the uprise for Tottenham. For them, the most pivotal triumph was their win against Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, one where the club managed hold their composure in the penalties.

A potentially defining moment for the side, the team will be looking to build on that performance come Manchester United today. Given Manchester United’ wavering and waning form, this is a tie which Tottenham can easily ease past to a win in as the side looks to overhaul its 1-1 draw against Newcastle the last time around.

Probable Winner

With both the defensive setups being waning units, it’s the better attack which wins this one. And its Tottenham who look the more efficient unit at the moment, a side which should just about eek its way through to a one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Manchester United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lucas, Alli, Bergwijn, Kane

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Manchester United Vs Tottenham

Date And Time: 4th October, Sunday- 9:00pm IST

Venue: Tottenham Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Manchester United

Tottenham

Bygone Encounter

Brighton Vs Manchester United: 2-3

Tottenham Vs Newcastle United: 1-1

MUN Vs TOT Fantasy Team

Goal-Keeper

Despite it being clear that David de Gea has run his race, Manchester United are deciding to brazen it out with him. And with Tottenham set to unleash a carnage his way today, he’s set to accrue a solid amount of saves to see him be our goal-keeper for the tie.

Defenders

Out of these two regressing backlines, Tottenham are clearly the better defensive unit. And with side letting in just the two goals in their contests against Chelsea and Newcastle across the course of the last week, the team looks to be pulling its socks up defensively.

Also, with the club known to typically apply defensive gameplan in encounters of such identity, we are going to be opting for a triad from the side. We begin with Matt Doherty owing to his ever present threat in the attacking plays with new signing Sergio Reguilon linking up with him.

Completing the setup is CB Eric Dier.

Midfielders

With Son set to potentially miss out on the fixture owing to his ongoing injury plight, a massive brunt will fall squarely on Lucas Moura. He showed he still has it in him with him scoring the side’s only goal against Newcastle United to see him become the first pick from the side.

New signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is gradually starting to grow into his role at the club to see him become the second selection. We have Giovanni Lo Celso also join up with the two, a name who has made massive strides since his transfer last season given his ability to traverse past tight spaces.

Bruno Fernandes finally managed to get what he was yearning for the last time around. His penalty in the 96th minute saw his side squirm to a 3-2 win against Brighton and with him having an assist as well on the day, we venture in with him from the side.

Nemanja Matic pulled off some solid ball recoveries on the day to see him become the second pick from the club.

Strikers

Harry Kane’s assist for Son’s goal the last time around was his 5th assist of the season, one which makes him an instant pick from the club. The opposition meanwhile see us include in the pick of Marcus Rashford after his goal for the side in the bygone contest.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With a hattrick in his bygone contest, Kane captains our side while Bruno is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

David, Matt, Eric, Sergio, Celso, Moura, Pierre, Matic, Bruno, Marcus, Kane

