Major League Baseball’s 2020 playoffs are headed to the divisional round after eight teams were eliminated in the Wild Card Series. The 16-team playoff field was cut in half in the best-of-three Wild Card Series with six teams needing just two games to advance. The Yankees will face the Rays and the Astros will take on the Athletics in the pair of ALDS matchups. On the National League side of the bracket, the top-seeded Dodgers will play the Padres, while the Marlins go up against the Braves.
Action resumes Monday in the ALDS. You can find the full playoff bracket here.
Here’s the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|
Mon., Oct. 5
|
ALDS Game 1
|
A’s vs. Astros
|
4 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 1
|
Yankees vs. Rays
|
8 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Tue., Oct. 6
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Braves vs. Marlins
|
2 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 2
|
A’s vs. Astros
|
4:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 2
|
Yankees vs. Rays
|
8 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Dodgers vs. Padres
|
9:30 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 7
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Braves vs. Marlins
|
2 p.m.
|
MLBN
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 3
|
A’s vs. Astros
|
3:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 3
|
Yankees vs. Rays
|
7 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Dodgers vs. Padres
|
9 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Thurs., Oct. 8
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Braves vs. Marlins
|
2 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 4*
|
A’s vs. Astros
|
3:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 4*
|
Yankees vs. Rays
|
7 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Dodgers vs. Padres
|
9 p.m.
|
MLBN
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 9
|
NLDS Game 4*
|
Braves vs. Marlins
|
2 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 5*
|
A’s vs. Astros
|
3:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 5*
|
Yankees vs. Rays
|
7 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 4*
|
Dodgers vs. Padres
|
9 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 10
|
NLDS Game 5*
|
Braves vs. Marlins
|
4 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
NLDS Game 5*
|
Dodgers vs. Padres
|
8 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Aarlington
*- if necessary
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|
Sun., Oct. 11
|
ALCS Game 1
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Mon., Oct. 12
|
ALCS Game 2
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 1
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 13
|
ALCS Game 3
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 2
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 14
|
ALCS Game 4
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 3
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Thurs., Oct. 15
|
ALCS Game 5*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 4
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 16
|
ALCS Game 6*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 5*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 17
|
ALCS Game 7*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 6*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sun., Oct. 18
|
NLCS Game 7*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
*- if necessary
2020 World Series (best-of-seven)
|
Tue., Oct. 20
|
Game 1
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 21
|
Game 2
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 23
|
Game 3
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 24
|
Game 4
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Sun., Oct. 25
|
Game 5*
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 27
|
Game 6*
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 28
|
Game 7*
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
*- if necessary
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Tue., Sept. 29
|
AL Game 1
|
Astros 4, Twins 1
|FINAL
|ABC
|Target Field
|
AL Game 1
|
White Sox 4, A’s 1
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 1
|
Rays 3, Blue Jays 1
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Tropicana Field
|
AL Game 1
|
Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Progressive Field
|
Wed., Sept. 30
|
NL Game 1
|
Braves 1, Reds 0
|
FINAL/13
|
ESPN
|
Truist Park
|
AL Game 2
|
Astros 3, Twins 1
|
FINAL
|
ESPN2
|
Target Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Marlins 5, Cubs 1
|
FINAL
|
ABC
|
Wrigley Field
|
AL Game 2
|
A’s 5, White Sox 3
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 2
|
Rays 8, Blue Jays 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Tropicana Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Cardinals 7, Padres 4
|
FINAL
|
ESPN2
|
Petco Park
|
AL Game 2
|
Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Progressive Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Dodgers 4, Brewers 2
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Dodger Stadium
|
Thurs., Oct. 1
|
NL Game 2
|
Braves 5, Reds 0
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Truist Park
|NL Game 2
|Marlins vs. Cubs – PPD (weather)
|2 p.m.
|ABC
|Wrigley Field
|
AL Game 3
|
A’s 6, White Sox 4
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
NL Game 2
|
Padres 11, Cardinals 9
|
FINAL
|
ESPN2
|
Petco Park
|
NL Game 2
|
Dodgers 3, Brewers 0
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Dodger Stadium
|
Fri., Oct. 2
|
NL Game 2
|
Marlins 2, Cubs 0
|
FINAL
|
ABC
|
Wrigley Field
|NL Game 3
|Padres 4, Cardinals 0
|FINAL
|ESPN
|Petco Park