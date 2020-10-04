Jason Miller / Getty Images



Major League Baseball’s 2020 playoffs are headed to the divisional round after eight teams were eliminated in the Wild Card Series. The 16-team playoff field was cut in half in the best-of-three Wild Card Series with six teams needing just two games to advance. The Yankees will face the Rays and the Astros will take on the Athletics in the pair of ALDS matchups. On the National League side of the bracket, the top-seeded Dodgers will play the Padres, while the Marlins go up against the Braves.

Action resumes Monday in the ALDS. You can find the full playoff bracket here.

Here’s the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 A’s vs. Astros 4 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 1 Yankees vs. Rays 8 p.m. TBS San Diego Tue., Oct. 6 NLDS Game 1 Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 Houston ALDS Game 2 A’s vs. Astros 4:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 2 Yankees vs. Rays 8 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 1 Dodgers vs. Padres 9:30 p.m. FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 7 NLDS Game 2 Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. MLBN Houston ALDS Game 3 A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 3 Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 2 Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 8 NLDS Game 3 Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 Houston ALDS Game 4* A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 4* Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. MLBN Arlington Fri., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 4* Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 Houston ALDS Game 5* A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 5* Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 4* Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 10 NLDS Game 5* Braves vs. Marlins 4 p.m. FS1 Houston NLDS Game 5* Dodgers vs. Padres 8 p.m. FS1 Aarlington

*- if necessary

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBD TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 2 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 14 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 3 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 ALCS Game 7* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 6* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington

*- if necessary

2020 World Series (best-of-seven)

Tue., Oct. 20 Game 1 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 Game 2 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 Game 3 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 Game 4 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 Game 5* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 Game 6* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 Game 7* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington

*- if necessary

