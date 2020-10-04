Description: MIA Vs LAL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Series slipping of an injury ravaged Miami Heat setup

While Miami Heat have by no means just rolled over and allowed Los Angeles Lakers to wipe the floor with them in the NBA finals, they have failed to live upto the expectations accorded from them either. The Lakers have had things relatively straightforward in the opening two matches of the series to throttle ahead into a 2-0 lead.

While Miami heat won us over as they covered themselves in glory with their fight and character the last time around, the 124-114 defeat at the end of the day was telling of the massive gulf in quality between the two. And with Bam and Goran still questionable, the Heat are going to find it a gargantuan task to overhaul the deficit staring them in the face at the moment.

Downtrodden and reeling under the brunt of injuries, this Heat side is one the Lakers will be looking to hand out the sucker punch to. A win today would all but see them with one hand on the glistening trophy, an enticing prize which is set to see the club come hot out of the blocks today.

MIA Vs LAL Fantasy Probable Winner

Miami Heat’s inability to protect their rim is leading to their demise in the series. And with the Lakers’ roster all upping the ante at the moment, this clash will swing in the club’s favour as well to see the side take a crucial 3-0 lead.

Probable Playing 5

Miami Heat

Bam, Goran, Butler, Crowder, Tyler

Los Angeles Lakers

Rondo, James, Davies, Kuzma, Green

Match Details

NBA Finals 2019-20

Match: Heat Vs Lakers Game 3

Date And Time: 5th October, Monday: 6:30am

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Orlando

Best Shooter

Miami Heat

Los Angeles Lakers

Best Ball Stealer

Miami Heat

Los Angeles Lakers

Bygone Encounter

Lakers Vs Heat: 124-114

MIA Vs LAL Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

After a couple of encounters where he wavered in his conversion, Rajon Rondo was back doing what he does best in game 2. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard pulled off a sensational 16-10 double-double, one which saw him dictate play for his side with his quick ball rotations and ability to keep the ball moving quickly.

Kendrick Nunn has taken absolutely no time in retuning to form after recovering from his lengthy injury. His ability to shoot the field points with a high success rate saw him pile on 13 in the foregone scrimmage to see him be our pick from Miami Heat.

Shooting Guard

Tyler Herro might not be able to get his side past the finishing line at the moment but the shooting guard is leaving no stone unturned to wage a battle for the side. His ability to deliver across the court saw him drop 17 points and register 7 boards in game 2 to make him an instant pick for us today.

He was torching his way to a string of baskets in the opening exchanges and come the culmination of the league, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is emulating that form. He pulled off 11 points in the bygone matchup, a showing which showed why he’s emerged as such a crucial player for the Lakers this term.

Small Forward

LeBron James just can’t stop helping himself to the baskets at the point. Everything he’s touching is transpiring into points for the side with him not even turning over possession once the last time around to see him accrue 33 points in game 2.

Power Forward

Working assiduously at his side to form the most daunting partnership in the league is Anthony Davis. He cajoled a sensational 32-14 double-double to his name in the same shooting around, a showing which makes him a must have pick for us today.

Centre

Dwight Howard didn’t quite register the numbers everyone envisages of him in game 2 but his ability to make his presence felt inside both paints with his floating jump points and boards making him an enterprising performer.

With bam set to potentially miss this one as well, at a measly 7.5 credits, Kelly Olynyk makes for a must have pick for us. He exploded in game 2, going for 24 points and 9 rebounds, a display which was his most pristine performance of this season.

Star Player

The manner in which James is dropping his spin and slams and reverse scoops see him be our star player while Davis is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Rondo, Nunn, Kentavious, Herro, James, Davis, Dwight, Kelly

