MI vs SRH Man of the Match: The fast bowler from Mumbai Indians was awarded the Man of the Match award in Sharjah.

During the 17th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah, Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs to retain their position at the top of the table.

Chasing a 209-run target, Sunrisers remained in the chase till the first half. However, the departure of Manish Pandey (30) and Kane Williamson (3) in quick succession halted their progress.

While SRH captain David Warner registered his 45th IPL half-century, him scoring 60 (44) with the help of five fours and a couple of sixes wasn’t enough in a chase where his team required more than 10 runs per over to win the match.

As far as the bowlers of Indians are concerned, the likes of Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah stood tall on their potential on the back of picking a couple of wickets each.

MI vs SRH Man of the Match

After MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat, his team continued the trend of scoring 200+ totals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. On the back of wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock regaining form with his 67 (39), MI posted 208/5 in 20 overs.

Warner’s innings would have been a classic if he had stayed till the end. But, #MumbaiIndians keeps getting better. #SRHvsMI #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 4, 2020

As far as the Man of the Match award is concerned, it was handed to Boult for dismissing SRH wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow (25) and Williamson. Hurting the opposition when it hurt them the most, Boult’s scalps included two opposition overseas batsmen – players who had it in them to change the course of the game.

Considering how bowlers have been punished in Sharjah in IPL 2020, Boult registering bowling figures of 4-0-28-2 was nothing short of magical for Indians.