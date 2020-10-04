Getty Images



Ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday, Manchester United are making moves. According to CBS Sports HQ contributor Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are signing free agent striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles.

Cavani, 33, played for PSG from 2013 to 2020, scoring a staggering 200 goals in 301 games. While he has only played 35 games over the last two seasons, he scored over 30 goals in three of his first five seasons with the club, including 49 in 2016-17.

Telles is a 27-year-old left-back who has been capped with the Brazilian national team and adds some much-needed depth at the back.

Cavani is expected to become an instant starter for a club that doesn’t play with a traditional No. 9 striker, using players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up top.