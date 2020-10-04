Rajon Rondo opens up about how he confronted LeBron James last season after Lakers star’s reaction to teammates missing shots.

The 2018-19 season wasn’t exactly how the Lakers had imagined it would be. They had just gotten the King to wear purple and gold, but they still couldn’t make it to the playoffs. They also had signed Rajon Rondo, primarily for his basketball IQ.

Rajon Rondo has been in the league for quite some time and has earned the reputation of being one of the smartest guys on the basketball court at any time.

Even though last season wasn’t particularly good for R0ndo, he still was very valuable to the team. He took upon himself to make sure LeBron was treating the kids(the younger players) right.

“The young guys were looking at everything LeBron James did”: Rajon Rondo

The 2018-19 Lakers were full of young talents like Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Lonzo Ball. They were excited to play with the greatest athlete of our generation and learn from him.

Amidst a frustrating season, Rondo observed LeBron souring on the young players and immediately talked to him regarding the same.

Rondo emphasised on how the young players took to everything that LeBron did on the court. And if they saw him make faces when they missed multiple shots, they would immediately go into their shell.

“When guys are making the same mistakes over and over and over, it’s hard to bite your tongue,” Rondo said “but I tried to get [James] to focus on his body language.

“Those young guys were looking at everything he did. If they missed four shots in a row and LeBron was making a face, it was crushing to them. He was their Michael Jordan. They didn’t want to let him down. But if LeBron said one thing positive to Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma, they immediately were back to their old selves.” he added.

How Rondo has affected the 2019-20 Lakers

Rajon Rondo had been out since March 2020, and the Lakers were visibly not the same without him. His re-addition to the team provided them with stability and a load off LeBron and Davis’ shoulders.

The Lakers’ offensive rating has been 120.2 when Rondo runs the plays for the team. Rajon is a crucial part to the Lakers team and they certainly recognize and acknowledge him for the same.