Jason Whitlock is among the most well-known detractors of LeBron James, and he made clear his reasons for not considering him the GOAT.

Over the past couple of months, Whitlock has criticized James for his stand on police brutality against black people. He’s also called him a liar and a bigot for the same reasons.

According to Whitlock, black people in the country are not ‘walking around in fear’ as LeBron James made it seem like in an interview.

Jason Whitlock’s reasons as to why LeBron James should not be considered the GOAT

The NBA Finals Game 1 on Wednesday had 7.41 million viewers. This figure is the lowest for a Finals game since the Rockets faced the Knicks in 1994.

Many Americans have stated publicly that they will discontinue viewing the NBA for supporting the BLM movement in the fashion that they have.

Whitlock points out how LeBron’s China stance has affected his credibility as someone who talks about social injustice. He feels that the Lakers star has dragged politics into the sport and is now forcing people to chose between their country and the NBA.

“LeBron James is destroying my love for the game. James, Nike and China have dragged the NBA into a racial propaganda war with the United States as the opposition.” Whitlock said

“I feel like I’m being forced to choose between love of country and love of basketball. That’s not a hard choice for me. I choose America. I can survive without the NBA. The NBA apparently can’t survive without pleasing communist-run China.” he added.

Killing the NBA’s popularity in the US will be LeBron’s legacy. Didn’t have to be this way. Sad. Can’t be the GOAT if you kill the game. #AirJordanForever https://t.co/vxK2m2e5D7 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 1, 2020

While it is abundantly clear that TV ratings have gone down, attributing them to LeBron’s stance alone is a pretty mad stance to take.

It also doesn’t factor in the younger demographic of viewers who stream the game online. Whitlock’s hate of The King extends beyond basketball and is probably a part of his media persona in order to stay relevant.