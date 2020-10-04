LeBron James is a once in a generation athlete and Game 2 was another display of the same. Kevin O Connor has stressed on Lakers star’s insane stat-line.

The Lakers took a stronghold of the NBA Finals, going up 2-0 against the Heat. A big part of the win were the Lakers’ star duo, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LeBron finished Game 2 on an almost triple-double. He recorded 33 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds. Anthony Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds of his own to add to the tally while shooting 75% from the field.

LeBron James is a skilled player, known to have the ability to play positions 1-5 on the court. His versatility is second to none. James has excellent playmaking skills to go along with his extensive offensive prowess, making him such a dominating player on the court.

LeBron James has 0 turnovers in the 2020 Finals

King James is out on a mission and this crazy stat just shows his seriousness and dedication towards the same. LeBron has been extra careful with the ball, and even though he runs the Lakers offense majority of the times when he’s on the court, he had no turnovers in Game 2 of the finals vs Heat.

LeBron James had a special game: 33 points, 9 assists, ZERO turnovers. The last & only player in NBA Finals history to have at least 20 points & 9 assists with zero turnovers is Magic Johnson (1987, Game 1–29 points, 13 assists, 0 turnovers). Don’t take LeBron James for granted. pic.twitter.com/rj12JJvuyZ — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 3, 2020

James once again joins elite company with this stat, as the only other player to achieve it is Magic Johnson.

Game 3: Can the Heat pull a comeback, or will the Lakers be up 3-0?

Game 3 takes place Sunday night at 7.30 PM ET. With the Game being less than a day away, reports have come that Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo are still listed as doubtful for Game 3. This comes as a setback for the Heat, as they were eagerly waiting for their stars to return.

As per the Lakers’ point of view, they would try to keep their gameplan the way it has been. They haven’t had any major trouble from the Heat, and if they keep this up, title #17 isn’t that far away.