The game on Sunday between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints was, at one point, in doubt thanks to a reported positive COVID-19 test for one of the players on the Saints.

According to The Athletic, however, an overnight retest — as well as multiple tests of players who had been in close contact with the player in question — came back negative, and the game will now be played as scheduled at 1 p.m. ET.

We have already had multiple games postponed this weekend due to positive COVID-19 tests around the league. The New England Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed following a positive test from Patriots QB Cam Newton.

The Titans-Steelers game has also been postponed following positive tests from players.

We will update as we learn more.