KXIP vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings – 4 October 2020 (Dubai). Both teams will be looking to get their second win of the season.

Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Kings XI Punjab have lost three of their four games in the tournament so far and are in desperate need of a win this game. KL Rahul did a captaincy blunder in the last game by letting a spinner bowl the last over of the game and he will definitely not repeat that mistake again. Rahul and Mayank will again lead the batting line-up whereas the team can certainly bring Chris Jordan in this game to improve their bowling.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have also lost three of their four games in the tournament. The template has been similar for Chennai in each and every game as the top-order doesn’t start with great intent and then they just can’t match up with the pace of the game. CSK needs to address this issue soon or it will be too late for them in this tournament.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 177.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 7; Batting 1st Won: 7; Batting 2nd Won: 0

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Glenn Maxwell.

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kings XI Punjab – Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.

Chennai Super Kings – Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, and Mohammad Shami.

KXIP vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 10.5) and Nicholas Pooran (Price 9) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Rahul is in a brilliant form and has already one century & a half-century in the tournament. He has scored at an outstanding average of 79.67 as well whereas Pooran also showed glimpses of his form in the last game. He is a clean hitter of the ball and can score a lot of runs for the team.

KXIP vs CSK Team Batsmen

Ambati Rayudu (Price 9), Shane Watson (Price 9), and Faf du Plessis (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Faf has been absolutely fantastic in the tournament so far and has scored 195 runs which include a couple of half-centuries whereas Rayudu has just played a couple of games in the tournament and has scored one half-century in them. Watson, on the other hand, has not done anything significant but he can be a match-winner on his day.

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Kings XI Punjab. Mayank has been on top of his game at the moment and he scored a brilliant century in the tournament as well. He has scored 246 runs in just 4 games at an average of 61.50.

KXIP vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Glenn Maxwell (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Kings XI Punjab. Maxi has not done anything significant in the tournament so far but he is a world-class T20 player and will be eager to break his jinx of low-scores.

Sam Curran (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran is an excellent and intelligent cricketer with both bat and the ball. He is in a top-form as well with 51 runs and 5 wickets so far in the tournament. Sam is an un-droppable option.

KXIP vs CSK Team Bowlers

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has picked five wickets in the tournament and has been bowling some lethal spells in the powerplay. Deepak is a genuine wicket-taker.

Mohammad Shami (Price 9) and Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Kings XI Punjab. Shami is taking wickets for fun in the tournament and has picked 8 wickets in just four games whereas Bishnoi has been bowling beautifully and has picked four wickets in the tournament at an outstanding economy as well. Both of them are genuine wicket-taking bowlers.

Match Prediction: Kings XI Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Shami

