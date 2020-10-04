An ardent LeBron James fan, Nick Wright is over the moon at the way the Clippers got knocked out in these playoffs. He doesn’t tire of trolling people claiming Kawhi and Paul George are better.

The Lakers are well and truly on their way to claiming their 17th championship and tying the Celtics for most NBA titles won by a franchise.

They hold a 2-0 lead against a Miami Heat team inferior to them on both ends of the court. They have all the tools in their arsenal to keep the Finals a short series. It would be nothing short of astonishing for them to lose even one game now.

Nick Wright trolling people who called Kawhi and PG-13 the best duo in basketball

Given how he predicted the Clippers would lose to the Nuggets before the playoffs started, Nick Wright would be patting himself on the back.

His words turned prophetic as Kawhi and co blew a 3-1 lead and succumbed to immense pressure from the younger Nuggets. The series loss has given Wright every opportunity to diss Kawhi and Paul George, who do deserve much of the slander they’re getting.

He called out fans all over the NBA for not keeping LeBron James and Anthony Davis is high regard all season. Most NBA fans felt Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would blow away the Lakers in the playoffs, however, ‘The King’ and ‘The Brow’ have elevated themselves to another level.

Folks actually said out loud and on television that the best duo on basketball was Kawhi Leonard & Wayoff P. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/iQi5JdXqFL — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 3, 2020

There is little doubt that once the Lakers are done wrapping up the NBA title, Wright will reignite the GOAT debate with his full vigour.

Wright was among the first television analysts who claimed James has passed Michael Jordan as the greatest, way back in late 2017. A title for James with his third franchise will only serve to redouble his enthusiasm for his take.