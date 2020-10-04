The Atlanta Falcons could be down a couple of important players on offense this week against the Green Bay Packers, as wide receivers Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) are both questionable for “Monday Night Football.” Jones was a limited participant in practice all week while Ridley missed Thursday’s practice before returning as a limited participant on Friday and Saturday.

Jones missed last week’s 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears, but says that he feels good when it comes to his status for Monday night.

“When you have soft-tissue, it’s like a day-to-day thing,”http://www.cbssports.com/” Jones told reporters on Friday, via ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. “You just really gotta feel it out. So you don’t know. You’re really uncertain with it. But I feel good. Just working just a little bit here and there every day; just building confidence and just getting the strength and everything back.”

In two games, Jones has caught 11 passes for 181 yards. Ridley on the other hand, is the Falcons’ leading receiver this year. In three games, he has caught 21 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. He had a big game against the Bears last week, as he caught five passes for 110 yards.

If he and/or Jones cannot go on Monday night, expect Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus to see increased work in the passing game. Gage, who is working back from a concussion, is officially good to go for Monday night after practicing in full on Saturday. Gage has caught 17 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown so far this year, and is the second-leading receiver for the Falcons behind Ridley.