Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin are hilarious in ‘Trump-Biden’ debate (News)

Well, we all knew this was coming, and to give Saturday Night Live credit, they didn’t miss the mark.

Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey made a debut as Joe Biden in the opening night of this season of SNL on Saturday. The show’s cold open was a “replay” of Tuesday’s presidential debate, though as the intro noted, it feels like that was 100 days ago.

I was wondering how SNL would handle the fact that we’ve had multiple bombshell news drops since the debate — most notably the president and first lady’s positive COVID-19 tests — and they dealt with it by not really dealing it with, instead flashing back to Tuesday for the debate.

Hard to blame them too much. It’s tough to stay on top of things when the world completely changes every 48 hours.