Faf du Plessis retired: The veteran South African batsman has been the backbone of Chennai Super Kings’ lineup in IPL 2020 so far.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been the backbone of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing 13th season of the IPL.

It is worth mentioning that du Plessis had made his IPL debut for Super Kings in 2011. Barring a couple of seasons when Chennai hadn’t played the IPL, the Protea player has been associated with the franchise and is currently into his seventh season with CSK.

Before the ongoing match against Kings XI Punjab, du Plessis had scored 1,834 runs in 67 T20s for Super Kings at an average of 33.35 and a strike rate of 128.43 including 12 half-centuries.

Takes catches like superman. Bats out of his skin so consistently. A great team man with unbelievable fitness levels at the age of 36. FAF DU PLESSIS = GOLD. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 4, 2020

Talking precisely about IPL 2020, du Plessis has been the highest run-scorer for Chennai and has entered the list of Top Five run-scorers on the back of his third half-century in only his fifth match.

Has Faf du Plessis retired from international cricket?

Du Plessis, 36, had last played international cricket against England at home earlier this year. Having led South Africa in 115 out of his 255 international outings, du Plessis gave up the reigns of the team after leading them in the Test series against England.

As captain at the highest level, du Plessis scored 5,163 runs across formats at an average of 43.02 including 11 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

While the right-hand batsman has retired as a captain, he continues to represent South Africa as a senior batsman. South Africa and Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has replaced du Plessis as South Africa’s captain in white-ball cricket.

As far as cricket’s ancestral format is concerned, CSA (Cricket South Africa) is yet to name a Test captain. Talking about du Plessis, he will continue to play all the three formats at the highest level.