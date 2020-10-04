Stephen Thompson has no interest in sharing the ring space with Khamzat Chimaev, and has put forth the reason for not wanting to face Chimaev.

Ever since his one shot victory against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, there are growing speculations that Khamzat Chimaev is ready to face a Top 10 opponent. UFC President Dana White, who already is quite impressed with Chimaev shares the same ideal. White has confirmed that the Swede will headline an event in November, and in lines with that, search for a top notch challenge is on.

While, at the time when his fixture against Meerschaert was made official, several reports stated that UFC is also targeting a bout between him and Damian Maia, however, the buzz about Chimaev Vs. Maia has apparently vanished, but evidently a contest with Stephen Thompson is the new aim, and seemingly an offer is on the table for Thompson.

Although, from the promotion’s side all-out attempts might be in process to get the supreme striker on board, but Wonderboy is adamant on not being interested in a one-on-one with Khamzat Chimaev.

Stephen Thompson Shows No Interest In Fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Stephen Thompson, through his YouTube channel, conveyed why he’s unwilling to fight a top prospect whose name is making rounds everywhere. On being asked about a possible matchup with Khamzat Chimaev, by a fan, during a live stream session, he said ,“No, I’m not fighting him, man. I mean, it just doesn’t make sense for me at this point. I’m ranked No. 5 to fight a guy who is unranked? You know what I mean.”

Thompson further reflected about how it took him years to establish himself in UFC, and Khamzat still needs to rise through the ranks in order to fight him. “I fought a lot of guys to get to where I’m at. And a lot of other fighters fought a lot of guys to get where they’re at so I don’t see why it’s okay for him to jump past everybody.”

Stephen Thompson, 37, last set foot in the Octagon on November 2019. Though in recent weeks he has expressed eagerness to get back in the ring, but with this statement it is clear that he has reservations, and will only agree to fight someone, who he deems has the same stature as himself.

