Harry Maguire Blunder Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Manchester United captain horrific error costs the club the lead.

Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur started on a rather strange but exciting note. Within the first five minutes of the game, viewers witnessed three goals.

But what sparked outrage was the horrific error by Harry Maguire before Tottenham Hotspur scored the equalizer. Maguire was seen heading the ball around nonsensically and send the ball in front of his own goal.

Gladly, Luke Shaw was around to clear away the ball and it looked like he will manage the threat posed in front of him.

But it was Maguire who came in as the saviour for Jose Mourinho men (sarcastically), and with an intention to take on the ball, he spun his own teammate Shaw around.

The confusion intensified inside the box and Tanguy Ndombele took advantage of the moment by sending the ball past David De Gea.

Harry Maguire Blunder Vs Tottenham Hotspur

The £80m captain of Manchester United. Harry Maguire. What on earth is that defending? pic.twitter.com/s1QuvAuL67 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 4, 2020

Manchester United’s horrible defending

The Red Devils as a unit looked so disorganized and vulnerable during the initial minutes of the game. Even the second goal scored by Spurs was more of a defensive blunder by Manchester United.

Shaw, who was probably the victim during the first goal, now contributed in conceding the second goal. When Heung Min Son came onto take a shot.

Shaw tackled on De Gea making him lose his focus on the South Korean International, which led to the second goal by the London based club.

Later on, a little tussle between Erik Lamela and Anthony Martial led to a direct red card to the latter, followed by another goal by Spurs.

The red card looked bit unfair as Lamela appeared to instigate the action, but still a bad on the field by Manchester United.