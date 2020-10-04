F1 news and rumours: Australian Grand Prix set to host season opener once again in 2021 with GP Chief’s go-ahead.

The Australian Grand Prix, the usual seasonal opener of Formula 1 season was scrapped from the 2020 calendar as the country backed out from hosting the event amidst the rising concerns of Coronavirus.

There were also doubts over hosting the event in 2021, with the virus still spreading across the globe. However, it has been reported by Speed Cafe, as per the Foxsports, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott has confirmed the Australian GP will open the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Westacott said that while he has an “optimistic approach”, the AGPC is “adopting an approach which, if you wanted to use the words, is modular, expandable, adaptable, flexible, and it’s got to be sensible and very, very safe.”

Capitalising on the recent success of the Supercars format, he remains confident that “we can operate a and deliver a great event in March.”

Further asked whether the March date may see a delay, Westacott held firm and said “Melbourne’s experience economy, and its visitor economy, needs to be kickstarted and reignited,” he said.

“We have to place trust in tourism operators and event promoters, and we have to restart an industry that contributes heaps to the state’s economy. That’s much better done in March.”

Return of Daniel Ricciardo at his home soil with a new team

Daniel Ricciardo last raced at his home country while he debuted for Renault in 2019. In the second year with Renault, he couldn’t come to race because of the reason mentioned before.

But with Ricciardo bound to perform for McLaren from next year onwards, it will be the third team for whom he is going to perform in the last three Grand Prix in Australia.