USATSI



Things have gone from bad to worse for the Philadelphia Eagles, as yet another important piece of their offensive line has gone down with an injury. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Eagles left tackle Jason Peters is being placed on injured reserve after an MRI revealed a toe injury would take several weeks to heal. According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly, Peters missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness, and on Friday, he told the team about his foot injury and was a limited participant. Unfortunately, an MRI revealed that the injury was more serious than previously expected.

The nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman built a Hall of Fame caliber resume for his work at left tackle, but that wasn’t where he was set to take snaps in 2020. Peters signed a one-year deal this offseason to play right guard for the Eagles — a move that filled a need in replacing an injured Brandon Brooks — but the club lost former first-round pick Andre Dillard for the year with a torn bicep. Peters was able to successfully rework his contract with the Eagles to give him more money since he was moved again to the important position of left tackle.

Peters joins Brooks, Dillard and Isaac Seumalo as the fourth offensive lineman to be placed on injured reserve. The Eagles are still searching for their first win of 2020, and are scheduled to take on the San Francisco 49ers tomorrow on “Sunday Night Football.” Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.