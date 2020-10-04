Getty Images



Many thought Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill would be fined for his actions during the 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, and the NFL indeed has decided to fine the former second-round pick. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Hill was fined $6,522 for unnecessary roughness when he twisted running back Chris Carson’s leg, and another $6,522 for roughing quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter.

It was expected that Hill was going to be fined for one of these plays — especially when it came to the hit on Carson. Hill appeared to facilitate a “gator roll,” which ended up knocking Carson out of the game. The Seahawks running back is in danger of missing Seattle’s Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins this week, as he is listed as questionable.

Here is the gator roll in question:

Two Seahawks players took to Twitter to defend their teammate and ask that the NFL takes a close look at the play. Linebacker K.J. Wright says what Hill did was “malicious” and “intentional,” while safety Quandre Diggs echoed that statement and added that he believes Hill should have been thrown out of the game. Even Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll commented on the specific play after the game.

“Yeah, I was really pissed about that one,” Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately.”

Hill has recorded seven combined tackles in three games played this season. Expect him to be more careful with his actions on the field this week, as the Cowboys host the Cleveland Browns tomorrow.