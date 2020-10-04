The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while the Cardinals are 2-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. Arizona is favored by three points in the latest Panthers vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Cardinals vs. Panthers picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Panthers vs. Cardinals spread: Panthers +3

Panthers vs. Cardinals over-under: 51.5 points

Panthers vs. Cardinals money line: Carolina +150, Arizona -170

What you need to know about the Panthers

The Panthers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 21-16 this past Sunday. Carolina snapped a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. The Panthers turned three turnovers into 12 points. Joey Slye kicked five field goals to spur head coach Matt Rhule to his first NFL victory.

Mike Davis had 91 scrimmage yards and a TD catch last week. He is one of two running backs with two games of eight-plus receptions this season. Robby Anderson is one of four NFC wide receivers with 20 receptions and 275 plus receiving yards. The Panthers have a 10-4 record vs. the Cardinals, including a 38-20 win in late September of 2019.

What you need to know about the Cardinals

Arizona took a 26-23 loss against the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. Kyler Murray threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, but he was intercepted three times. DeAndre Hopkins caught 10 passes for 137 yards and Andy Isabella had two TD catches. Hopkins is expected to be a game-time decision this week because of an ankle injury.

Kenyan Drake has four rushing TDs in his past three games on the road and is aiming for his fourth in row on the road with a rushing TD. The Panthers are worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with seven on the season. Jordan Hicks had 11 tackles in the last meeting.

