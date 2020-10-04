The NFL had announced that they would reschedule the Patriots vs. Chiefs game following the positive COVID-19 test for New England quarterback Cam Newton, and now news on that rescheduling is in.

The game will now be pushed back just one day, and will kickoff at 7:05 p.m. ET for a Monday Night Football game on CBS, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The regularly scheduled MNF game between the Falcons and the Packers will be pushed back to 8:50 p.m. ET.

The NFL decided to go ahead with the game being delayed just one day after the Patriots and Chiefs both had…