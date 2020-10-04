BLR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – 5 October 2020 (Dubai). Both teams are in a wonderful form and this is going to be a thrilling affair.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three of their four games so far in the tournament and they are coming on the back of a really good win against the Rajasthan Royals. The top-order of the team is in a really good form and the way Virat Kohli played in the last game, the team will feel much more confident in this game. Yuzi Chahal has been tremendous in the bowling department and this RCB side is really looking very strong.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have also won three of their four games in the tournament so far. The bowlers of the Capitals are in a really good form whereas the batting is still not at their best but still, they are going really strong at the moment and all of their bases are covered.

This is going to be a wonderful game to watch out.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 177.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 7; Batting 1st Won: 7; Batting 2nd Won: 0

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana.

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

AB de Villiers, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Virat Kohli, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

BLR vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10) and Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. AB has been in a wonderful form and has already scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far. He is batting at an outstanding average of 73 whereas Rishabh has also played some decent knocks for his side and can be a really batsman in the death-overs.

BLR vs DC Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer (Price 9) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Iyer finally showed his class in the last game and has been scoring runs at an average of 56.67 this season whereas Shaw has also scored a couple of half-centuries till now in the tournament. Both of them are looking in a really good touch.

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat finally found his lost form in the last game and he would definitely want to pounce upon it whereas Padikkal has been brilliant so far in the tournament and has already smashed three wonderful half-centuries in just four games. Both of them are wonderful players and are timing the ball really well at the moment.

BLR vs DC Team All-Rounders

Marcus Stoinis (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Stoinis will be the best option available as he is bowling in the death overs and has been taking wickets for his side. He is a wonderful hitter of the ball as well and will be a good pick as our mandatory all-rounder.

BLR vs DC Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada is one of the best bowlers in white-ball cricket and has been really good so far in this season of IPL as well. He has picked eight wickets in the tournament and is in the list of top wicket-takers whereas Nortje has also picked five wickets in his bowling and was brilliant on the batting-friendly Sharjah wicket as well. Both of these South African bowlers are bowling some lethal spells.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) and Isuru Udana (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal has always been the trump card of the RCB and he has not disappointed this season as well. He has spun his web and has picked eight wickets in the tournament whereas Udana has picked four wickets in just a couple of games and he has been bowling well in the powerplay overs as well as at the death. Both of them are the main wicket-takers of the side.

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kagiso Rabada and Yuzvendra Chahal

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.